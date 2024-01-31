5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Punjab University Centre for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) and the Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) jointly organized a 5-day DNA Sequencing training workshop that was started here Wednesday.

On this occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Founding Director of Jinnah Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Prof Dr Moazzam Naseer Tarar, Director CAMB Prof Dr Rehan Sadiq, Director CEMB Prof Dr Moazur Rehman faculty members and experts from various institutes across the country were present.

The workshop is poised to be an enriching experience for the participants, fostering practical skills in cutting-edge techniques of DNA sequencing and expanding their understanding of its applications in research with an ultimate target of benefiting humankind and will also foster connections that would shape the future of life science research.

In his address, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood commended the efforts of both CAMB and CEMB for their contributions to the advancement of molecular biology.

He acknowledged the twin centers for their role in strengthening the field and contributing to the progress of the university.

Prof Dr Moazzam Tarar expressed his thoughts on the significance of the training workshop. He highlighted that the training would offer a unique opportunity for participants to gain practical experience in the field of DNA sequencing and understand its applications in various research fields.

Dr Farooq Sabar, the in-charge of CAMB DNA sequencing facility and the patron in chief of the workshop, shared information about the overwhelming response received from participants across different cities of Pakistan. He provided a brief overview of the selection process, revealing that 30 individuals were shortlisted out of a large pool of applicants.

Prof Dr Rehan Sadiq welcomed the participants while Prof Dr Moazur Rehman thanked the participants and the guests. Later, souvenirs were distributed to the esteemed guests.