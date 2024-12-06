Open Menu

5-day Visit Of UNESCO Mission Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

5-day visit of UNESCO mission concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) As part of the protocol for the World Heritage Site (WHS) Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens, the Reactive Monitoring Mission visited Pakistan from December 2 to 6, 2024. The mission was divided into two parts: the first two days focused on assessing the monuments within Lahore Fort, while the next two days concentrated on evaluating Shalimar Gardens, Lahore.

A conclusive discussion was held at Arz Gah, Lahore Fort, on 6th December 2024. Kian Boon and Ms. Nao Hayashi expressed their appreciation for Pakistan's hospitality.

Valuable suggestions and measures were shared with the WCLA and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture. They commended the measures taken by the authorities to protect the tangible heritage of Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens. Additionally, they praised the policies formulated by the government to safeguard the valuable monuments of Lahore within the province.

The delegation comprised Mr. Kian Boon from ICOMOS, Ms. Nao Hayashi from the World Heritage Centre, and Mr. Jawad Aziz from UNESCO Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World December From Government

Recent Stories

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorro ..

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow  

25 minutes ago
 Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia C ..

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

31 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharasht ..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

38 minutes ago
 IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

52 minutes ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

9 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

18 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

18 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

18 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan