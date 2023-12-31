5 days left for AIOU convocation registration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is organizing a convocation, and the last date for registration is January 5, 2024.

According to the AIOU, the graduates who have secured at least 70% marks in their respective degree programmes from the semester of Autumn 2004 to the semester of Spring 2022 are eligible for registration.

The students are directed to visit the convocation website 'convocation.aiou.edu.pk' to register or learn more about the convocation.

The convocation will take place on January 31, 2024, at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr.

Arif Alvi, will award degrees and gold medals to graduates.

Many distinguished guests, including Federal ministers, secretaries, senior officials of HEC, vice chancellors of various universities, rectors, renowned journalists, eminent social personalities, deans, professors, principal officers, faculty members, and students of AIOU will participate in the convocation.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, emphasized that convocation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students, and he encourages all eligible students to register and be a part of this historic event in their lives.