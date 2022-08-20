5 days long anti-polio drive formally launched in Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Saturday said that all parents must give polio drops to their 5-year-old children during the 5-day anti-polio campaign starting from August 22

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Saturday said that all parents must give polio drops to their 5-year-old children during the 5-day anti-polio campaign starting from August 22.

He expressed these views while speaking on the formal inauguration of the polio campaign which would be launched from 22nd to 26th August 2022, Tariq Salam Marwat administered polio drops to the children and finger marked them.

During the campaign, more than 233,000 children of district Abbottabad under the age of 5 years will be vaccinated against polio. A total of 1,316 teams have been formed for the purpose.

The DC directed to complete the campaign preparations and stressed that all measures should be taken to make the drive a success and provide foolproof security to the polio teams.

He emphasized that all departments and District price Control Magistrates should ensure surveillance and vaccination of teams in their area.

In his message to all the citizens, especially all the parents, adding that he requested to support administration and vaccination teams for ensuring in giving polio drops to their children up to 5 years of age.

He issued instructions to the Health Department, and Local Government Department to remain in touch with the Ulema to educate people and highlight the importance of polio drops during sermons in the mosques.

Apart from this, Health Department also issued instructions to create awareness among the people through print, social and electronic media.

The campaign will be monitored by the District Polio Control Room to maximize its effectiveness.

District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, Health Coordinator Dr. Yasir, Central Member Pakistan Polio Plus Committee Sheikh Nisar Ahmed and other officers of the Health Department were also present on this occasion.