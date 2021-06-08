5 days long anti-polio drive kicks off in Hazara division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Haripur Police Tuesday have chalked out a foolproof security plan for five days long anti-polio vaccination drive in the district where 786 policemen have been deputed with anti-polio teams.

According to the District Police (DPO) Haripur Kashif Zubair district has been distributed in four circles and 11 sub circles while checkposts have been established at all entry and exit points of the district.

To conduct the anti-polio drive in safe and peaceful manner which has been kicked off yesterday and would continue till 11th of the June, Haripur police deputed 786 policemen with the anti-polio drive teams in all over the district while DPO, SDPOs would also monitor the drive from police control room.

In Tehsil Oghi like other parts of Hazara division 50000 children under 5 years of age would be immunized while the health department has formed 210 filed teams those would visit door to door to vaccinate the children.

Representative of World Health Organization (WHO), district administration and Health department officials are monitoring the immunization campaign in Tehsil Oghi.

While talking to the media In-charge the Type-D hospital Oghi Dr. Sajjad said that Polio is a deadly disease that has been vanished throughout the world except few countries including Pakistan, he further said that this is the responsibility of parents to immunize their under 5 years of children to defeat the disease.