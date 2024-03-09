5 days long Polio eradication campaign successfully concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A polio eradication campaign which was set to take place from March 5 to March 9, 2024, in Abbottabad district successfully concluded.

During the five-day anti-polio campaign, more than 235,697 children aged up to 5 years were administered polio drops, while 212,145 children aged 6 months to 5 years were given Vitamin A drops.

For the anti-polio campaign, 1448 mobile teams, 42 transit teams, 105 fixed centers, and 1583 teams have performed duty.

Following the instruction of Deputy Commissioner, the health department has ensured all necessary measures for the successful conduct of the campaign including complete security from the police.