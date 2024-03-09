Open Menu

5 Days Long Polio Eradication Campaign Successfully Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

5 days long Polio eradication campaign successfully concludes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A polio eradication campaign which was set to take place from March 5 to March 9, 2024, in Abbottabad district successfully concluded.

During the five-day anti-polio campaign, more than 235,697 children aged up to 5 years were administered polio drops, while 212,145 children aged 6 months to 5 years were given Vitamin A drops.

For the anti-polio campaign, 1448 mobile teams, 42 transit teams, 105 fixed centers, and 1583 teams have performed duty.

Following the instruction of Deputy Commissioner, the health department has ensured all necessary measures for the successful conduct of the campaign including complete security from the police.

Related Topics

Police Polio Abbottabad Mobile March All From

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

37 minutes ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

46 minutes ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

55 minutes ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 hour ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

2 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

2 hours ago
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

2 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

19 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan