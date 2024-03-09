5 Days Long Polio Eradication Campaign Successfully Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A polio eradication campaign which was set to take place from March 5 to March 9, 2024, in Abbottabad district successfully concluded.
During the five-day anti-polio campaign, more than 235,697 children aged up to 5 years were administered polio drops, while 212,145 children aged 6 months to 5 years were given Vitamin A drops.
For the anti-polio campaign, 1448 mobile teams, 42 transit teams, 105 fixed centers, and 1583 teams have performed duty.
Following the instruction of Deputy Commissioner, the health department has ensured all necessary measures for the successful conduct of the campaign including complete security from the police.
Recent Stories
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO carries out system upgradation: Shahid Haider5 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Zardari on his election to Office of President5 minutes ago
-
Information Secretary felicitates newly elected body of NPC5 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 440 power pilferers in 24 hours15 minutes ago
-
6 dead, 1,608 injured in 1,485 road accidents in Punjab15 minutes ago
-
Zardari returns to Office of President for second time25 minutes ago
-
Hindu farmer organizes mass marriages to promote harmony25 minutes ago
-
Kohat police nab 4 armed suspects25 minutes ago
-
Joint session: Zardari leads with 255 votes, Achakzai trails with 119 in presidential elections25 minutes ago
-
Fire burn victim succumbed to injuries35 minutes ago
-
Fire burn victim succumbed to injuries35 minutes ago
-
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections37 minutes ago