5 days polio drive kicks off in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A five-day anti-polio drive has been started in about 393 Union Councils where 108,29 teams would administer the drops to over 2.5 million children across the division.

As per the statement issued from the Commissioner's Office, about 4380 teams would offer polio drops to over 100,008,9 children to save them from the crippling disease in district Multan.

Furnishing details about the other districts of the division, it's said that as many as 2373 teams would give the drops to 622,516 children in the district Vehari, 2538 teams to 596,792 children in the district Khanewal and 153,18 teams would offer to 374,287 children in district Lodhran in the entire five days.

Commissioner Amir Khatak vowed that making polio-free Pakistan was the responsibility of all of the people.

He warned of taking stern action against the ones who would confront or deny polio drops to their children.

He asked parents to save their children from life-long crippling disease by cooperating with the teams in letter and spirit.

He said that polio camps were established at general bus-stand among at all major points in the districts.

He said not a single child was reported of polio disease at any part of the division as yet.