5-days training workshop on productivity assessment concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :A 5-day international training workshop for assessors of the productivity specialist's certification programme concluded here, the other day.

National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), in Japan organized the training workshop.

Seventeen from APO member countries and five local participants attended the training while resource speakers from Singapore, Malaysia, and Mongolia delivered the lectures.

The workshop was aimed at developing qualified assessors in national productivity organizations that can serve as APO-accredited certification bodies and explain the methods, criteria, and competencies required to conduct assessments for the certification of productivity specialists.

The speakers addressing the closing ceremony of the event were of the viewpoint that the programme would help in promoting the cause of producing certified productivity professionals to support the agenda of creating a productivity improvement culture in Pakistan.

Addressing the event as chief guest, Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) lauded the role of APO in the development of the Asia-Pacific region.

"It was time to revitalize our commitment to achieve its vision of inclusive and innovation-led productivity growth in the region." "Working in tandem with APO, Pakistan will be able to find solutions to long-standing issues of productivity", he added.

Zafarullah Khan, program officer, APO Tokyo, Japan expressed his gratitude to the government for its efforts to continue the productivity movement and apprised the participants about the APO's journey of success stories and major achievements in the region.

CEO NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry thanked guests and participants for their presence.

It is worth mentioning here that three other APO member countries including Malaysia, Vietnam, and Mongolia in the recent past, got their certification bodies accredited by APO as desired by the top leadership of their countries, with the assistance of the APO, Japan.