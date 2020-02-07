5 dead, 1022 injured in 871 road accidents in Punjab

Five persons were injured while 1022 sustained injuries in 871 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Five persons were injured while 1022 sustained injuries in 871 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Friday that, 596, out of 1022 people sustained serious injuries who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 426 victims of minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Further analysis showed that 404 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 466 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 211 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 263 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 86 victims and at third Multan with 76 RTCs and 83 victims.

According to data, 773 motorbikes, 114 auto-rickshaws, 86 motorcars, 20 vans, 17 buses, 19 trucksand 124 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.