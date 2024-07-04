5 dead, 11 injured as van plunged into ravine at Chappar road Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) In a devastating incident late last night near Chekai, a Toyota Hiace enroute to Islamabad Airport veered off Chhapper Road and plunged into 200 feet deep ravine.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 5 passengers on the spot, including children and women, and 11 others sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122, police and locals have rescued injured from gorge and record recovered dead bodies and shifted them to Trauma Centre Haripur.

Local authorities urge drivers to exercise caution on Chhapper Road, particularly during nighttime travels, emphasizing the importance of road safety to prevent such heartbreaking accidents in the future.