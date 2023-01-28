5 dead, 1189 injured in road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed and 1189 injured in 1185 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of them, 569 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 620 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis showed that 592 drivers, 45 underage drivers, 162 pedestrians, and 440 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 265 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 254 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 95 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Multan with 76 road accidents and 85 victims.

As many as 1059 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 129 motorcars, 25 vans, 7 buses,21 trucks and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involvedin road accidents.