Open Menu

5 Dead, 1,208 Injured In Road Accidents Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

5 dead, 1,208 injured in road accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) At least five persons were killed and 1,208 others injured in road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 600 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 608 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed those 584 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 468 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics show that 252 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 281 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 90 in Faisalabad with 89 victims, and at third Multan with 81 accidents and 75 victims.

According to the data, 990 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 15 vans, 11 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 100 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Top

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

6 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

7 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

7 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

8 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

8 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan