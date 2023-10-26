5 dead, 1,208 injured in road accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) At least five persons were killed and 1,208 others injured in road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 600 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 608 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed those 584 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 468 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics show that 252 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 281 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 90 in Faisalabad with 89 victims, and at third Multan with 81 accidents and 75 victims.

According to the data, 990 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 15 vans, 11 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 100 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.