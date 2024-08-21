5 Dead, 1,233 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Five people were killed and 1,233 others injured in 1,165 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 502 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 731 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 721 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 124 pedestrians and 393 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 246 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 278 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 77 accidents and 76 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 69 accidents and 72 victims.
According to the data, 1,080 motorbikes, 75 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 17 vans, 14 passenger buses, 19 truck and 90 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
