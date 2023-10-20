5 dead, 1313 injured in 1193 road accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) At least five persons were killed and 1313 injured in 1193 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 625 people with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals, while 688 victims with minor injuries were treated at the sites by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 650 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 168 pedestrians, and 500 passengers were among the victims of the crashes. The statistics show that 272 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 289 persons placing the provincial capital on top of the list followed by 94 in Faisalabad with 104 victims and Multan with 83 accidents and 89 victims.

According to the data 1059 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 119 cars, 29 vans, seven buses, 22 trucks and 100 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.