5 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) At least five persons were killed and 1,353 others injured in 1,270 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

as many as 607 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 746 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 717 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 495 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 234 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 253 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 98 accidents and 102 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 85 accidents and 88 victims.

According to the data, 1,184 motorbikes, 58 auto-rickshaws, 139 motorcars, 16 vans, 10 passenger buses, 21 truck and 91 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.