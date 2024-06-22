Open Menu

5 Dead, 1,353 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

5 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) At least five persons were killed and 1,353 others injured in 1,270 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

as many as 607 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 746 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 717 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 495 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 234 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 253 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 98 accidents and 102 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 85 accidents and 88 victims.

According to the data, 1,184 motorbikes, 58 auto-rickshaws, 139 motorcars, 16 vans, 10 passenger buses, 21 truck and 91 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Gujranwala SITE Top

Recent Stories

IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget ..

IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-25

7 minutes ago
 Interior Minister directs for strict security plan ..

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

3 hours ago
 Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates ..

Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..

3 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

4 hours ago
 ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

18 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

18 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

18 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan