5 Dead, 14 Injured In Chaman IED Blast

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

5 dead, 14 injured In Chaman IED Blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :At least five people died and 12 others sustained injuries on Monday in a explosion occurred in Chaman, a town bordering Afghanistan, police said  Police told APP that unknown miscreants had fitted an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) at a motorbike and parked in front of Haji Nida Market, Mall Road, Chaman.

  "IED planted at motorbike went off leaving five people dead while several others injured, some of them critically", police said adding that the injured were moved to district headquarters hospital. Few victims having critical injuries have been shifted to Quetta, local administration said. The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched search for the culprits.

