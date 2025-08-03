5 Dead, 1,485 Injured In 1,261 RTCs In 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,261 road traffic crashes across all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
According to a spokesperson, these incidents resulted in the loss of five lives and left 1,485 individuals injured. Out of the total injured, 620 people with serious injuries were shifted to various hospitals, while 865 individuals with minor injuries were provided on-site treatment by Rescue 1122 medical teams, thereby easing the burden on hospitals.
A majority of these incidents, 77 percent, involved motorbikes, indicating the pressing need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and greater public adherence to lane discipline in order to reduce the frequency of such crashes.
Analysis of the data reveals that the victims included 822 drivers, among them 56 underage drivers, as well as 133 pedestrians and 535 passengers. Lahore recorded the highest number of crashes with 242 incidents involving 299 individuals. It was followed by Multan with 87 incidents and 93 victims, while Faisalabad reported 70 accidents with 81 people affected.
Among the total 1,490 victims, 1,174 were male and 316 female. The age distribution shows that 318 of the victims were below 18 years of age, 744 were between 18 and 40 years, and 428 were above 40 years. The vehicles involved included 1,229 motorbikes, 97 auto-rickshaws, 128 cars, 34 vans, 9 passenger buses, 42 trucks, and 110 other vehicles including slow-moving carts.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement
Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM says Kashmir dispute resolution key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy; calls for reversing Indi ..8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman intervention restores hope for affected shopkeepers of Pace plaza8 minutes ago
-
People cautioned to be vigilant as heavy rainfall continues until Aug 728 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates national T20 team on series victory against West Indies38 minutes ago
-
Positive economic indicators signal Pakistan’s rising global influence, stronger regional ties: A ..47 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi leads tributes on police Martyrs’ Day: "our martyrs are a beacon of courage and pride"47 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs47 minutes ago
-
Chehlum procession arrangements reviewed in Haripur, DC and officials visit main bazaar47 minutes ago
-
Police Martyrs’ Day marked with solemn ceremonies in Hazara division47 minutes ago
-
Haripur to Host KP’s Largest Youth Summit on August 948 minutes ago
-
Murree becomes dengue epicenter, controlling measures escalated48 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police pays tribute to heroes on National Police Martyrs’ Day48 minutes ago