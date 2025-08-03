Open Menu

5 Dead, 1,485 Injured In 1,261 RTCs In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,261 road traffic crashes across all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, these incidents resulted in the loss of five lives and left 1,485 individuals injured. Out of the total injured, 620 people with serious injuries were shifted to various hospitals, while 865 individuals with minor injuries were provided on-site treatment by Rescue 1122 medical teams, thereby easing the burden on hospitals.

A majority of these incidents, 77 percent, involved motorbikes, indicating the pressing need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and greater public adherence to lane discipline in order to reduce the frequency of such crashes.

Analysis of the data reveals that the victims included 822 drivers, among them 56 underage drivers, as well as 133 pedestrians and 535 passengers. Lahore recorded the highest number of crashes with 242 incidents involving 299 individuals. It was followed by Multan with 87 incidents and 93 victims, while Faisalabad reported 70 accidents with 81 people affected.

Among the total 1,490 victims, 1,174 were male and 316 female. The age distribution shows that 318 of the victims were below 18 years of age, 744 were between 18 and 40 years, and 428 were above 40 years. The vehicles involved included 1,229 motorbikes, 97 auto-rickshaws, 128 cars, 34 vans, 9 passenger buses, 42 trucks, and 110 other vehicles including slow-moving carts.

