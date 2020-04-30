5 dead, 655 injured in road accidents in Punjab

At least five persons were killed and 655 others sustained injuries in 594 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) : At least five persons were killed and 655 others sustained injuries in 594 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 here on Thursday.

As many as 377 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals wile 278 others with minor injuries were provided treatment on-the-spot by the Rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 248 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 90 pedestrians and 322 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 100 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 94 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 53 in Faisalabad with 66 victims, and at third Multan with 45 accidents and 47 victims.

According to the data, 545 motorbikes, 65 auto-rickshaws, 51 motorcars, 14 vans, 15 trucks and 71 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.