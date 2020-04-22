5 dead, 716 injured in 661 road accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Five people were killed while 716 sustained injuries in 661 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Five people were killed while 716 sustained injuries in 661 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 398 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 318 minor injured were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Statistics showed that 262 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 98 pedestrians, and 361 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics further showed that 125 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 128 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 69 victims and at third Gujranwala with 42 accidents and 43 victims.

According to data 601 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 62 motorcars, 05 vans,13 trucks and 95 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts wereinvolved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.