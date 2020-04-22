UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Dead, 716 Injured In 661 Road Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:03 PM

5 dead, 716 injured in 661 road accidents in Punjab

Five people were killed while 716 sustained injuries in 661 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Five people were killed while 716 sustained injuries in 661 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 398 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 318 minor injured were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Statistics showed that 262 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 98 pedestrians, and 361 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics further showed that 125 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 128 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 69 victims and at third Gujranwala with 42 accidents and 43 victims.

According to data 601 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 62 motorcars, 05 vans,13 trucks and 95 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts wereinvolved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala All Top

Recent Stories

Govt to start Pakistani expats registration for i- ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Olympian Muhammad ..

1 minute ago

Fight climate change like coronavirus: UN

2 minutes ago

Anti-coronavirus spray held in bazaars, public pla ..

2 minutes ago

Argentine Health Minister Says Expects COVID-19 Ca ..

5 minutes ago

Task force working to prepare coronavirus vaccine: ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.