5 Dead, 729 Injured In 632 Road Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:13 PM

At least five persons were killed and 729 others sustained injuries in 632 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : At least five persons were killed and 729 others sustained injuries in 632 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 446 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 283 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue Medical Teams.

The data analysis showed that 252 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 115 pedestrians and 367 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 111 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 137 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 54 in Faisalabad with 58 victims and at third, Gujranwala with 36 road accidents and 35 victims.

According to the data, 611 motorbikes, 58 auto-rickshaws, 40 motorcars, 11 vans, 13 trucks and 85 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

