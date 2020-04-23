UrduPoint.com
5 Dead, 771 Injured In 718 Road Road Accidents In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::At least five persons were killed and 771 others sustained injuries in 718 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 462 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 309 others with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 297 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 104 pedestrians, and 375 passengers were among the accident victims.

The statistics showed that 154 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 153 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 62 in Faisalabad with 73 victims and at third Multan with 47 accidents and 52 victims.

According to the data, 615 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 66 motorcars, 11 vans,two passenger buses, 22 trucks and 90 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

