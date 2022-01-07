UrduPoint.com

5 Dead, 790 Injured In 741 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 07:45 PM

5 dead, 790 injured in 741 accidents in Punjab

At least five persons were killed and 790 others injured in 741 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :At least five persons were killed and 790 others injured in 741 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 422 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 368 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 344 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 103 pedestrians and 348 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 179 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 194 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 74 victims and at third Multan with 63 RTCs and 62 victims.

According to the data, 589 motorbikes, 104 auto-rickshaws, 86 motorcars, 28 vans, six passenger buses, 21 trucks and 85 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan impe ..

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan imperative for regional peace: COA ..

2 hours ago
 PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpli ..

PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpline for Punjab Mines & Minerals ..

2 hours ago
 Armed Forces' troops busy in rescue, relief effort ..

Armed Forces' troops busy in rescue, relief efforts amid downpour in coastal bel ..

42 seconds ago
 Shopkeeper booked for selling expired pesticides

Shopkeeper booked for selling expired pesticides

44 seconds ago
 Tarin advises tax-avoiders to pay taxes before gov ..

Tarin advises tax-avoiders to pay taxes before govt reaches them

45 seconds ago
 CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Not Involved in Co ..

CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Not Involved in Combat - Russian Defense Ministr ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.