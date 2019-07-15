5 dead, 828 injured in 742 road mishaps in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 742 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs, five people were died,whereas 828 injured.

Out of which, 495 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 334 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority around 52 percent incident involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline were essential to reduce this increasing number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further analysis showed that 313 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians and 384 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 198 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 213 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 75 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Multan with 58 RTCs and 61 victims.

The details further revealed that 833 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 658 males and 175 females, while age group of the victims showed that 157 were under 18 year of age, 441 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 235 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 609 motorbikes, 118 auto rickshaws, 63 motorcars, 31 vans, 08 passenger buses, 15 trucks and 84 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in afore said road traffic accidents.