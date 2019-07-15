UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Dead, 828 Injured In 742 Road Mishaps In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

5 dead, 828 injured in 742 road mishaps in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 742 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs, five people were died,whereas 828 injured.

Out of which, 495 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 334 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority around 52 percent incident involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline were essential to reduce this increasing number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further analysis showed that 313 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians and 384 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 198 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 213 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 75 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Multan with 58 RTCs and 61 victims.

The details further revealed that 833 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 658 males and 175 females, while age group of the victims showed that 157 were under 18 year of age, 441 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 235 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 609 motorbikes, 118 auto rickshaws, 63 motorcars, 31 vans, 08 passenger buses, 15 trucks and 84 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in afore said road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Died Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 All Top

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French embassy&#039;s r ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

2 hours ago

Abdul Al Nuaimi, Noura Al Kaabi launch &quot;Cultu ..

2 hours ago

DSCD conducts survey on Sharjah Police performance

2 hours ago

New UAE space law in final publishing stage: Moham ..

2 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi clinch world endurance crown in Pol ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.