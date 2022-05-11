5 dead, 993 injured in Punjab road accidents

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :At least five persons were killed and 993 others injured in 915 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 586 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 407 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 491 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 100 pedestrians, and 407 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 217 accidents were reported in Lahore which 220 affected persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 62 in Multan with 62 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 59 accidents and 73 victims.

According to the data, 794 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 114 motorcars, 24 vans, 15 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 88 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

