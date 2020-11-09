UrduPoint.com
5 Dead As Car Plunges Into Ditch In Mansehra

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:49 PM

5 dead as car plunges into ditch in Mansehra

At least five passengers of a family, including women were killed while other two got serious injuries when a speeding car fell into a ditch in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra district on Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :At least five passengers of a family, including women were killed while other two got serious injuries when a speeding car fell into a ditch in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra district on Monday.

According to details, Rescue officials said the driver of the car lost his control over the vehicle, which plunged into a roadside ditch filled with water and in a result of accident five persons lost their life on the spot.

All the deceased belonged to the same family were returning after meeting a relative when accident happened, rescue sources added, a private news channel reported.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot and took out those trapped out of the car, they added.

More Stories From Pakistan

