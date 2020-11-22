5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kaku

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :At least five people died and one other was seriously injured when a van collided with a truck near Kala Shah Kaku, at GT Road here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 said that six passengers riding in a van were traveling towards Lahore when a speeding truck collided with the van.

Resultantly two persons died on the spot without getting medical assistance while three others scummed to their injuries in the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Muridke.

The survivor is told to be in a critical condition, it added.

All the deceased including- Ali Raza, Adeel, Usama Ashraf, Badar and Hmaza were residents of Gujranwala.