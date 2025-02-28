5 dead in traffic accident on M2 near Chakwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) At least five people were killed, and nearly twenty others were injured in tragic accident occurred on Friday on Chakwal Motorway (M2).

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, the accident occurred near Neela Dullah Interchange, where a passenger bus fell into a ravine, resulting in the deaths of at least five people and injuries to nearly 20 others, reported private news channel.

Motorway Police spokesperson said that rescue teams, police, and emergency responders immediately reached the scene and launched a rescue operation. Among the injured are women and children, who have been shifted to DHQ Chakwal for medical treatment.

Police said that the bus was traveling from Karachi to Swat.