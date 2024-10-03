5 Dead, several injured in accident

At least five people were dead and several others including children and women sustained injuries as a bus plunged into ravine near Brewery Road’s Bypass area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) At least five people were dead and several others including children and women sustained injuries as a bus plunged into ravine near Brewery Road’s Bypass area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the bus carrying wedding party, was passing through the bypass area when it fell into a deep

ditch due to tyre burst.

As a result, five people died on the spot while several others sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital (BMCH) and Civil Hospital for medical aid.

Further investigation was underway.