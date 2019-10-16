5 Dead, several injured in Moro bus road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :At least five persons were killed and several other critically wounded, when a speedy passenger coach turned turtle at the National Highway, Moro on early Wednesday morning.

The ill-fated bus was on its way to Sukkur from Bhitshah.

Getting the information rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the Nawab Shah hospital, a private news channel reported.

Police officials said, the coach was carrying devotees, adding that driver lost control over the vehicle due to reckless driving.