5 Dead, Several Injured In Moro Bus Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:10 AM

5 Dead, several injured in Moro bus road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :At least five persons were killed and several other critically wounded, when a speedy passenger coach turned turtle at the National Highway, Moro on early Wednesday morning.

The ill-fated bus was on its way to Sukkur from Bhitshah.

Getting the information rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the Nawab Shah hospital, a private news channel reported.

Police officials said, the coach was carrying devotees, adding that driver lost control over the vehicle due to reckless driving.

