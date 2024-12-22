Open Menu

5 Dead,1350 Injured In 1275 RTCs In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Five persons were killed and 1350 injured in 1275 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 566 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 748 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 747 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 141 pedestrians, and 467 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 238 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 251 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 99 in with 109 victims and at third Multan with 77 RTCs and 88 victims.

According to the data 1165 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 144 motorcars, 28 vans, 09 passenger buses, 23 truck and 112 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

