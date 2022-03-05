UrduPoint.com

5 Deaths, 191 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Five persons died of coronavirus and 191 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 502,500 while total number of deaths recorded 13,517 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 115 coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 9 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Chakwal, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 7 in Faisalabad, 1 in Gujranwala,3 in Gujrat, 1 in Jhang, 1 in Kasur, 1 in Lodharan,11 in Multan, 1 in Okara,17 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Rahim Yar Khan, 3 in Sahiwal, 1 in Sargodha, 3 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Vehari and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news report.

The Health department conducted 10,196,528 tests for COVID-19 so far while 483,563 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The Health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged the people.

>