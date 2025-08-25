5 Dengue Cases Reported Amid Strengthened Control Measures In District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The district has recorded a total of five confirmed dengue cases to date, including four locally transmitted and one imported infection, according to official health department figures.
The cases are reported from several tehsils, with Hassanabdal registering one (UC Burhan), Fatehjang one (urban area), Pindigheb two—including one imported—(UC Ikhlas and UC Kamrial), and Attock city one (urban area).
Despite the confirmed cases, the authorities emphasize that all infections were sporadic, with no clusters detected, and swift case response protocols had been activated.
Alongside immediate patient care, extensive anti-dengue operations—including surveillance and larva control—are underway across the district to prevent further spread.
APP/rhn/378
