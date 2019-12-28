5 die, 10 injured bus overturns in Bahawalpur

A speedy bus has turned turtle near Fort Abbas in Bahawal Nagar leaving 5 commuters dead and 10 injured.Those who died in the incident include Nazia Bibi, Iqra Bibi, Muhammad Nadim, Anila Younus and Muhammad Hashim

BAHAWALPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) A speedy bus has turned turtle near Fort Abbas in Bahawal Nagar leaving 5 commuters dead and 10 injured.Those who died in the incident include Nazia Bibi, Iqra Bibi, Muhammad Nadim, Anila Younus and Muhammad Hashim.According to rescue sources 10 persons have been injured in bus accident.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Fort Abbas. The critically injured commuters have been shifted to Bahawal Victoria hospital.Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident besides issuing directives that best medical treatment be provided to the injured persons.Police are investigating the incident.