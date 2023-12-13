5 die, 10 injured in Bahawalpur road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) At least five people have died and 10 others have suffered critical wounds when a speedy passenger coach struck a truck on the Karachi-Lahore national highway passing through Bahawalpur.

The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that they received information about a road accident on a national highway near a cotton factory and oil mills in the suburb of Bahawalpur city. “The rescue teams and ambulances of Punjab Emergency Service Bahawalpur rushed to the site and shifted dead and injured to hospital,” they said.

The fire tenders of Rescue 1122 also extinguished the fire that erupted in the truck soon after the speedy passenger coach struck it, they added.

They further said that at least five persons had died on the spot and 10 others received injuries and had been shifted to hospital.

The police sources said that a passenger coach was on its way on a national highway near Bahawalpur city when the driver of the coach turned the vehicle to the other side to save a trolley loader loaded with items used for construction purposes and the bus struck a truck.

The truck caught fire and three of the persons sitting in the truck were told died of burn injuries. Two passengers on the bus also died. The police have been investigating the incident. Further probe was underway.