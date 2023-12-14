5 die, 10 injured in collision between bus, truck on N5

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) As many as 5 persons died and 10 got injured in a collision between a bus and truck on National Highway N5 near Southern Bypass Bahawalpur.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a bus and truck collided on National Highway while avoiding a speeding trailer.

As a result, the truck caught fire and 5 persons died and 10 got injured.

The deceased have been identified as Ejaz (43), Shehzad (43), Javed (25), and the unidentified driver and conductor of the trailer.

The injured are identified as Soiyan Bibi, Jameela Bibi, Syed Mutahir, Muhammad Ameen, Ikram, Chiragh Din, Zubaida Bibi, Zafar Iqbal, Nadeem Ali and Maqsood.

The injured have been moved to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.