5 Die, 16 Injured In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Five persons have died including four women and 16 others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a passenger wagon at Lalian Kelari Adda area in Tehsil Lalian.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, 5 persons in the wagon died on the spot and 16 people were seriously injured.
The rescue teams shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, out of which 5 persons, including a woman, were referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital in critical condition.
The MS imposed an emergency in the hospital.
Workers of a private sugar mill were on board the bus. The passenger wagon was going from Sargodha to Faisalabad.
The passenger wagon was completely destroyed.
Deputy Commissioner, Safiullah Gondal has ordered to register a case against the driver who was negligent in the accident.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM expresses satisfaction over PSX reaching all time high trading volume6 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal condoles over demise of JUI-F’s Hafiz Hussain6 minutes ago
-
Father’s killer arrested6 minutes ago
-
5 die, 16 injured in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation 2025 campaign kicks off in Rawalpindi16 minutes ago
-
Unidentified person kill two brothers16 minutes ago
-
GCWUS holds seminar on "Media Literacy Program"16 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
13 criminals arrested2 hours ago
-
Governor KP calls for national unity, urgent action on security challenges2 hours ago
-
ADC General assumes charge of DG PHA Sialkot2 hours ago
-
DC inaugurates first public sector day care center2 hours ago