5 die, 16 injured in road mishap

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Five persons have died including four women and 16 others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a passenger wagon at Lalian Kelari Adda area in Tehsil Lalian.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 5 persons in the wagon died on the spot and 16 people were seriously injured.

The rescue teams shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, out of which 5 persons, including a woman, were referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The MS imposed an emergency in the hospital.

Workers of a private sugar mill were on board the bus. The passenger wagon was going from Sargodha to Faisalabad.

The passenger wagon was completely destroyed.

Deputy Commissioner, Safiullah Gondal has ordered to register a case against the driver who was negligent in the accident.

