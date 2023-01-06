5 die as coach falls in ravine in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 5 people died and 2 injured when a passenger coach plunged into a deep ravine at Rahim Kot some 50 kilometers from here on Friday, local police said.

Police said that an ill-fated passenger coach was coming from Rawalpindi to Mushtaba village when the driver lost control over the steering at Rahim Kot, a nearby village and fell 200 feet down in a ravine leaving 3 passengers dead on the spot while 2 other breathed their last at hospital.

The bodies and injured were retrieved by locals and shifted to Chikar Tehsil headquarter Hospital (THQ) while 2 injured were later moved to Muzaffarabad for further treatment.