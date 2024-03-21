Open Menu

5 Die In 1,103 Road Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) At least five persons were killed and 1,162 others injured in 1,103 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 529 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 633 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Data the analysis showed that 607 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 186 pedestrians, and 374 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 251 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 277 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 88 accidents and 99 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 70 accidents and 64 victims.

According to the data, 990 motorbikes, 49 auto-rickshaws, 105 motorcars, 22 vans, five passenger buses, 17 trucks and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

