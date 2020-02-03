5 die in a car accident near Khanqah Dogran

A car rammed into a tree after its tyre got burst near Khanqah Dogran resulting into death of 5 persons with 3 children critically injured

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) A car rammed into a tree after its tyre got burst near Khanqah Dogran resulting into death of 5 persons with 3 children critically injured.The incident took place when family was returning from Umrah and going to Chiniot from Lahore.

As a result of this heart-wrenching accident, 12 year old Hanzala, Abu Huraira, 35 year old Zubaida Bibi and 50 year old Muhammad Sajjad including 4 others died on the spot whereas 4 others including 3 children were critically injured.Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Rescue 1122 responded by taking dead bodies to nearest District Headquarters (DHQ) where 45 year old Abdul Jabbar succumbed to injuries whereas 3 critically injured patients have been referred to Lahore General Hospital.