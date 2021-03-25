UrduPoint.com
5 Die In Sargan Valley Avalanche

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

5 die in Sargan valley avalanche

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Five persons persons including four children and a woman were died, when an avalanche fell on a house located in the vicinity of Sargan valley of Neelum, Muzaffarabad district, police reported on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Muzaffarabad, a family was living in a house of Sargan valley of Neelum when suddenly an avalanche fell on them. As a result, four children and a woman died on the spot. The police rushed to the spot to shift the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure. Investigations are underway.

