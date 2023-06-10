5 died, 10 others injured due to heavy storm in Bannu, Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as five persons were killed including two children and 10 others injured in a heavy storm, strong wind and heavy rain in Bannu and Lakki Marwat, an official of the Rescue 1122 said here on Saturday.

The official said that all stations of Rescue 1122 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are on alert as directed by Dr Khateer Ahmed, Director General Rescue 1122 to deal with any untoward incident.

He said relief activities continued as due to heavy rain, roof collapses occurred at many places in Lakki Marwat and Bannu.

So far 5 people died including two children while 10 others were injured due to the storm and heavy rain, the official confirmed.

He disclosed that Rescue 1122's search and rescue operations are ongoing as all the injured are being shifted to the hospital after providing medical aid on the spot.