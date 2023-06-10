UrduPoint.com

5 Died, 10 Others Injured Due To Heavy Storm In Bannu, Lakki Marwat

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 07:10 PM

5 died, 10 others injured due to heavy storm in Bannu, Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as five persons were killed including two children and 10 others injured in a heavy storm, strong wind and heavy rain in Bannu and Lakki Marwat, an official of the Rescue 1122 said here on Saturday.

The official said that all stations of Rescue 1122 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are on alert as directed by Dr Khateer Ahmed, Director General Rescue 1122 to deal with any untoward incident.

He said relief activities continued as due to heavy rain, roof collapses occurred at many places in Lakki Marwat and Bannu.

So far 5 people died including two children while 10 others were injured due to the storm and heavy rain, the official confirmed.

He disclosed that Rescue 1122's search and rescue operations are ongoing as all the injured are being shifted to the hospital after providing medical aid on the spot.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Alert Lakki Marwat Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on two-day phy ..

Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on two-day physical remand

4 minutes ago
 Business setup in 45 minutes with business activit ..

Business setup in 45 minutes with business activities at SPCFZ

42 minutes ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5t ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5th session of Arab Parliament i ..

57 minutes ago
 Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefe ..

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefed on humanitarian projects, vi ..

1 hour ago
 Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

3 hours ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.