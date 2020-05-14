5 died in two road accidents in Kohistan

At least 5 persons died on Thursday in two separate road accidents in Kumaila and Shakai Kohistan

According to the police sources, a motorcyclist was heading towards Battagram from Kiyal when owing to over speeding motorbike fell into the gorge from Kiyal bridge.

As a result two motorcyclists Abdul Rehman son of Abdul Ghani and Zahid son of Dost died on the spot.

Police and locals recovered the dead bodies of the motorcyclists from the gorge and shifted them to the hospital. The dead bodies were handed over to the families after completion of medicolegal formalities.

In another incident, a car fell into a deep gorge near Karoor Shaki, as a result three people died on the spot.

The passengers were hail from Battagram, Basham and Laki Marwat.