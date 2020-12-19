5 died on coronavirus in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Five people lost their lives due to corona virus in Hazara division during last 24 hours raising the total telly to 205.

Health department informed that in Hazara division 90,000 coronavirus tests have conducted where 28241 were tested in district Abbottabad, 22238 in Mansehra 17041 in Mansehra, Kohistan Upper 3326, Battagram 6502, Torghar 2646, Kohistan Lower 3850, Kolai Palis 1052.

Number of positive cases was 7461 while the test reports of 4884 cases were still awaited, they informed.

During the second wave of Coronavirus 6557 patients have recovered, they said adding, figure of active coronavirus cases remained 699.

In district, Abbottabad 2444 patients have recovered from the disease, Battagram 447, Haripur 1467, Kohistan Upper 101, district Mansehra 1903, Torghar 70, Kohistan Lower 99 and Kolai Palis 26 patients.

According to the breakup of health department statistics about the active cases in Hazara division, Abbottabad 291, Mansehra 194, Battagram 43, Haripur 115, Kohistan Upper 13, Kohistan Lower 13, Kolai Palis 1 and Torghar 27.