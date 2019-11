(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The police arrested five drivers on charge of rash driving in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that among the accused include Ejaz Hussain from Shadab Mor, Tayyab from Marzi Pura, Zubair from Kashmir Bridge, Yaseen from Jhumra Road and Atif from Sargodha Road.

The accused were sent behind the bars.