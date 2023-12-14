Open Menu

5 Drug Dealers Arrested, Over 4.5 Kg Hashish Seized

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Police arrested five drug dealers and recovered more than 4.5 kg of hashish from them in Rawalpindi on Thursday

According to the police, under the supervision of Chief Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, a police team raided different areas of Rawalpindi and recovered hashish from the suspects.

The police arrested Yasir and recovered 01 kg 900 grams of hashish from him in Sadar Wah police station. Saeed was arrested in Wah Cantt police station and 01 kg 360 grams of hashish was recovered from him.

Abdul Saboor was arrested in Dhamyal police station and 550 grams of hashish was recovered from him. Muzaffar was arrested in Airport police station and 510 grams of hashish was recovered from him. Lastly, Samuel was arrested in Naseerabad police station and 510 grams of hashish was recovered from him.

CPO said that the police will continue to take action against drug dealers to eliminate the drug menace in city.

