5 Drug Dealers Held; Over One Kg Ice, 3 Kg Hashish, 160 Grams Heroin Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The Dera police, during its crackdown against drug dealers, have arrested five persons from different areas and recovered over one kilogram of Ice, 3 kg of hashish and 160 grams of heroin from their possession.

According to police spokesman, following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (Retd) Najam Hussain Liaquat the crackdown on drug dealers was underway across the district.

The Dera Town police arrested drug dealer Sanaullah r/o Zafarabad and recovered 365 grams of ice and 1015 grams of hashish.

In another operation, the Dera Twon police arrested Salim son of Mirzajan r/o Aba-Shaheed and recovered 365 grams of ice from him.

Similarly, the Yarik police, taking action in Giloti area, arrested Imran Bahramkhel r/o Giloti with 1020 grams of hashish, 365 grams of ice and 160 grams of heroin.

The Gomal University Police arrested drug dealer Sajid Rajput r/o Bhakkar during an operation in Mandi Town and recovered 825 grams of hashish from him.

The separate cases have been registered against all the five drug dealers in respective police stations.

