SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :-:The district police have arrested five alleged drug-peddlers, along with narcotics.

According to sources, the police, during a crackdown on drug-peddlers, arrested Ali, Shabbir, Khurram Shahzad, Rizwan and Asghar from different areas of the district and recovered 15 litres of liquor and 1.300-kg hashish from them.

