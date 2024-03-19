5 Drug Peddlers Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Dera police on Tuesday during the operation against the narcotics arrested five drug dealers in the limits of Cantt police station.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, team of Cantt police station led by the SHO Gul Sher Khan arrested the five drug peddlers and recovered 634 grams of ice from their possession.
Police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons.
