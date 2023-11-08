5 drug peddlers arrested in D. I. Khan

Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested five drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession in the limits of Cantt and Kirri Khasor police stations here on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested five drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession in the limits of Cantt and Kirri Khasor police stations here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Kirr Khasor police station Malik Imran conducted the operation against drug dealers.

During the operation, police arrested drug peddler Shah Zain son of Muhammad Maskeen and recovered 510 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.

Similarly, another drug peddler Fazal Ur Rehman son of Abdul Karim was arrested and police recovered 520 grams of hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, Syed Tanvir Abbas son of Ghulam Asghar Shah resident of Kacha Gujrat was arrested and police recovered 525 grams of hashish from his possession.

During another action, SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan arrested drug peddler Gul Khan son of Nor Nawaz resident of Hanif town, and recovered 10 grams ice from his possession. While Dr. Haseeb son of Sardar Hidayat resident of Liaqat road and recovered 10 grams of ice from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.