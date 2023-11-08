Open Menu

5 Drug Peddlers Arrested In D. I. Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 06:04 PM

5 drug peddlers arrested in D. I. Khan

Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested five drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession in the limits of Cantt and Kirri Khasor police stations here on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested five drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession in the limits of Cantt and Kirri Khasor police stations here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Kirr Khasor police station Malik Imran conducted the operation against drug dealers.

During the operation, police arrested drug peddler Shah Zain son of Muhammad Maskeen and recovered 510 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.

Similarly, another drug peddler Fazal Ur Rehman son of Abdul Karim was arrested and police recovered 520 grams of hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, Syed Tanvir Abbas son of Ghulam Asghar Shah resident of Kacha Gujrat was arrested and police recovered 525 grams of hashish from his possession.

During another action, SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan arrested drug peddler Gul Khan son of Nor Nawaz resident of Hanif town, and recovered 10 grams ice from his possession. While Dr. Haseeb son of Sardar Hidayat resident of Liaqat road and recovered 10 grams of ice from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Gujrat Criminals From

Recent Stories

PITB Soft Launches e-Earn Co-Working Space in Rawa ..

PITB Soft Launches e-Earn Co-Working Space in Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago
 Delegation of welfare organizations calls on Commi ..

Delegation of welfare organizations calls on Commissioner Malakand

5 minutes ago
 District Mines Minerals Committee meets under the ..

District Mines Minerals Committee meets under the chair of DC

5 minutes ago
 Planning minister for expediting climate-resilient ..

Planning minister for expediting climate-resilient projects

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Learning Festival begins at ACA

Pakistan Learning Festival begins at ACA

5 minutes ago
 SECP publishes concept paper on issuance of subord ..

SECP publishes concept paper on issuance of subordinated debt securities

5 minutes ago
DC briefed about proposed sewerage system for Baha ..

DC briefed about proposed sewerage system for Bahawalpur City

15 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

33 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victo ..

Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victory Day”

34 minutes ago
 ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making S ..

ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making SOEs to reduce fiscal deficit

34 minutes ago
 MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft ..

MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft for trading in carbon markets

34 minutes ago
 Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for r ..

Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan