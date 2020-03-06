UrduPoint.com
5 Drug Peddlers Arrested, Narcotics Recovered In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:18 PM

The police on Friday in ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements arrested 5 drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and alcohol from them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The police on Friday in ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements arrested 5 drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and alcohol from them.

A spokesman informed that, in a raid, Saddar Beroni police arrested Sher khan for having 1100 grams of Charas, Kotli Sattian Police apprehended Muhammad Idrees with 1150 grams of Charas, Cantt Police rounded up Yasir Naveed and recoveren 1250 grams of Charas from him, City Police arrested Khalil and Gultasab and seized 50 bottles of liquor from their possession.

The police registered cases against them under narcotics control act while further investigations were underway.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

